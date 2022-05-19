$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

PDD stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 8,625,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,190,267. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 990,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,861 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $4,611,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

