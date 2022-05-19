30,000 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Tegean Capital Management LLC

Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 4.6% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $6,072,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.83. 110,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,428. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $111.58 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

