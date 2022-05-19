3,390 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,436 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

FB traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.72. The company had a trading volume of 771,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $521.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

