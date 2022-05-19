3,449 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,715,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $9.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.15. 420,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,421. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.14 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.