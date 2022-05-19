$363.48 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $363.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $373.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $331.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

PNFP traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 363,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $73.60 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

