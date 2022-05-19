36,397 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Belden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Belden by 28.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Belden by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,187. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

