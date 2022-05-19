36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KRKR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

