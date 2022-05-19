$381.52 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will post sales of $381.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.65 million. Trex posted sales of $311.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $63.02. 28,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,476. Trex has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.