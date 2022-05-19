$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nerdy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.24 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. Nerdy reported sales of $32.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full-year sales of $179.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.90 million to $198.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.08 million, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $267.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdy.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nerdy by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 173,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nerdy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nerdy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

