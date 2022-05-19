$393.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to report $393.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.86 million to $406.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $350.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CBOE stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $104.43 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
