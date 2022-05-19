3,950 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 487,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

