3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $146.47. 49,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.