3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $148.93 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.