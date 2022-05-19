$400.20 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will announce $400.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.79 million and the lowest is $383.90 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $353.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,921. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

