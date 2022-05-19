$400.36 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will announce $400.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.22 million to $409.90 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $428.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. 1,514,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

