4,967 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after buying an additional 107,551 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 690,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,955. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.49 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

