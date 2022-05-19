$519.42 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to report sales of $519.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.92 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $488.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 615,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,656. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.