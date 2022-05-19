51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

