$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will announce $55.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $55.80 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $224.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $228.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $234.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.07. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,750. The firm has a market cap of $717.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

