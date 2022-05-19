$558.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will report sales of $558.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.71 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $422.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CL King increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 198,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,224. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

