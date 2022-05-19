56,317 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. 2,275,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,614. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

