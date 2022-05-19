59,579 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. 27,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,191. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

