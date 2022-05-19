$658.38 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $658.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.50 million and the highest is $662.45 million. ManTech International reported sales of $648.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

MANT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $94.43. 1,629,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,083,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,266,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

