6,698 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $66,382,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

ONON stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,114. On Holding AG has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

