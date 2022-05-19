700 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $87.37 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

