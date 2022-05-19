$741.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $741.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $744.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.96 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $331.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,988. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $630.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

