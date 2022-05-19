$75.30 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will post $75.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $74.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $305.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $319.87 million, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 66,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,526. The stock has a market cap of $916.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Premier Financial by 995.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

