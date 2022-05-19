$758.33 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to post $758.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.30 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $723.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $10.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average is $396.69. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

