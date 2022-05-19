$778.25 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will announce $778.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $737.90 million. Azul posted sales of $321.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

AZUL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. 1,703,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,446. Azul has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 24.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

