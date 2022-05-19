$778.66 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to report $778.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $784.38 million. Bilibili posted sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

BILI opened at $20.75 on Monday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

