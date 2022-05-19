$78.06 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to post $78.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the lowest is $76.79 million. Alphatec reported sales of $62.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $316.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.80 million to $316.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $389.08 million, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $395.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at $367,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and have sold 11,490 shares valued at $122,949. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

