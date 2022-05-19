$82.10 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will announce $82.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.60 million. ACM Research posted sales of $53.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $379.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $385.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $498.42 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 5.49%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,025. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $742.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

