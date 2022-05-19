$82.67 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the highest is $82.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $74.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $333.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $343.60 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $346.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 147,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $616.82 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

