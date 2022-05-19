$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will post sales of $85.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.48 million and the highest is $88.97 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year sales of $356.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.12 million to $359.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.97 million, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $484.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspirato.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $342,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 222,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,032. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.21. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

