8,524 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

