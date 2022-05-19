859 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

