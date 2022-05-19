8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 3,763 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $8,237.22.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 499 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $5,733.51.

8X8 stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 8X8 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in 8X8 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $221,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

