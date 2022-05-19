8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 3,763 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $8,237.22.
- On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 499 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $5,733.51.
8X8 stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 8X8 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in 8X8 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $221,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
