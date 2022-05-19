A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,949 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

