Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.59

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $84.78 million and $15.77 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00005286 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 54,973,487 coins and its circulating supply is 53,209,323 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

