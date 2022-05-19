AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

