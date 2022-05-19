abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 235.63 ($2.90).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 187.25 ($2.31) on Monday. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($98,126.23). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($122,898.67). Insiders purchased 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792 in the last 90 days.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

