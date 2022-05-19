Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 380.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,896 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $7,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.