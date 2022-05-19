Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of LifeVantage worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 544.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

