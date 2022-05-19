Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 600.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 2,795.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $2.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

