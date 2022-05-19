Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IntriCon by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in IntriCon by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IntriCon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Profile (Get Rating)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.