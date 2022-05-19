Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 71,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,128. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.60 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

