Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 636.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $78.71 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

