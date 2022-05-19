AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will announce $23.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.56 million and the highest is $24.00 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $24.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $109.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.48 million to $109.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.14 million, with estimates ranging from $131.95 million to $132.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,394. The stock has a market cap of $151.71 million and a PE ratio of 35.57. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.