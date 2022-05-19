AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading 1.2% Higher

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 48,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

AcuityAds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

