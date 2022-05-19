Acumen Capital Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $6.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of TSE opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

